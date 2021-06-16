Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Downgraded by Raymond James to “Outperform”

Raymond James cut shares of Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $82.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $75.00.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NTR. TD Securities upped their target price on Nutrien from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Nutrien from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. HSBC raised Nutrien from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Nutrien from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nutrien from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.80.

Shares of NYSE:NTR opened at $63.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.23. The stock has a market cap of $36.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Nutrien has a 12 month low of $30.56 and a 12 month high of $65.93.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.20. Nutrien had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. Nutrien’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nutrien will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,324,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,155,000 after buying an additional 723,945 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,223,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,003,000 after buying an additional 237,367 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,989,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,355,000 after buying an additional 1,092,191 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Nutrien by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,267,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,063 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Nutrien by 2,177,681.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,880,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,726,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

