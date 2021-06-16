Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €4.47 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €4.47 ($5.26) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LHA. Independent Research set a €9.90 ($11.65) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.10 ($9.53) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €5.45 ($6.41) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of €7.29 ($8.57).

Shares of LHA opened at €10.34 ($12.16) on Tuesday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52-week low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a 52-week high of €12.96 ($15.25). The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of €10.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 762.52.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

