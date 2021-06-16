Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GERDAU S.A. throughout its 101 years of activities, they are largest long steel producer in Latin America, and have made an important contribution in building the history of the Brazilian industry. Gerdau Group dedicates itself to meeting the growing demands of several dynamic industries involved in the production of goods and in the development of the economy. Gerdau steel is used in construction and industry as well as in the automotive and agricultural sectors. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Gerdau from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.00.

Shares of NYSE:GGB opened at $6.31 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.27. The company has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Gerdau has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $7.27.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Gerdau had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 15.79%. On average, research analysts predict that Gerdau will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a $0.0735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This is a boost from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. Gerdau’s payout ratio is currently 51.85%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Gerdau by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Gerdau by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Gerdau by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Gerdau by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 28,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 3.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gerdau

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services. It operates through four segments: Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; finished industrial products, including commercial rolled-steel bars, and light profiles and wires; agricultural products that include stakes and smooth wire products; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

