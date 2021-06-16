Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centogene is a commercial-stage company focused on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic data into actionable information for patients, physicians and pharmaceutical companies. The Company?s goal is to bring rationality to treatment decisions and to accelerate the development of new orphan drugs by using their knowledge of the global rare disease market, including epidemiological and clinical data and innovative biomarkers. “

Get Centogene alerts:

Separately, Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Centogene in a report on Sunday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Centogene currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.25.

Shares of Centogene stock opened at $10.17 on Tuesday. Centogene has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $27.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.44. The firm has a market cap of $201.99 million, a PE ratio of -8.84 and a beta of -2.15.

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.26. Centogene had a negative net margin of 15.78% and a negative return on equity of 38.38%. The firm had revenue of $83.79 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Centogene will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Centogene by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Centogene by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,651 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centogene by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 433,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centogene during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centogene by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 10,161 shares during the last quarter. 12.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Centogene

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic, or other data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Centogene (CNTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Centogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.