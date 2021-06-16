Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Escalade, Incorporated is a diversified company engaged in the manufacture and sale of sporting goods products and office and graphic arts products. The company offers a broad and complete product selection that is built on innovation and cutting edge product design. These diverse products include table tennis tables and equipment; pool tables and equipment; other game tables which include table soccer, table hockey, and multi games; basketball systems; and archery Equipment. “

Separately, Aegis boosted their price target on Escalade from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESCA opened at $22.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.02. The company has a market cap of $314.65 million, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Escalade has a 12-month low of $10.83 and a 12-month high of $25.72.

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $59.19 million during the quarter. Escalade had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 9.96%. On average, research analysts predict that Escalade will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Escalade’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Escalade by 310.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Escalade by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 54,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Escalade by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Escalade by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Escalade by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 21,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. 28.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Escalade Company Profile

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company manufactures, imports, and distributes various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

