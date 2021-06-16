Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ballard Power Systems focuses on developing and bringing to market PEM fuel cell systems for transportation, stationary, and portable applications. Ballard now offers key subsystems and components that are based on technology developed in support of Ballard fuel cell products. Their focus is on further enhancing product performance, reducing costs, designing market-viable products, developing additional volume-manufacturing capabilities, and continuing to build customer and supplier relationships. “

BLDP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities lowered their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital restated a neutral rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Ballard Power Systems to $33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Ballard Power Systems currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.07.

Shares of BLDP stock opened at $17.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.48 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.38. Ballard Power Systems has a 12-month low of $12.68 and a 12-month high of $42.28. The company has a current ratio of 26.03, a quick ratio of 25.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.74 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 7.08% and a negative net margin of 56.85%. Analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. 27.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

