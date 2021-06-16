Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) Short Interest Up 39.0% in May

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,210,000 shares, a growth of 39.0% from the May 13th total of 1,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Luokung Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Luokung Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Triton Wealth Management PLLC bought a new stake in Luokung Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Luokung Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luokung Technology during the 1st quarter worth $427,000. 1.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LKCO opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. Luokung Technology has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $3.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.35.

Luokung Technology Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and mobile application products for long distance travelers in the People's Republic of China. It offers Luokuang mobile application, a content and service distribution platform that provides content and services, such as information, entertainment, travel, e-commerce, online to offline, advertisement, and other marketing features.

