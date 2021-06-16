iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) Short Interest Up 40.0% in May

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the May 13th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of HYXF opened at $52.23 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.81 and a 1-year high of $52.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.09.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a $0.167 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HYXF. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $5,322,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,608,000. High Note Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $808,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $154,000.

