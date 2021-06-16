$19.05 Million in Sales Expected for Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) to report sales of $19.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $50.00 million. Protagonist Therapeutics reported sales of $6.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 206.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $26.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.19 million to $56.19 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $34.96 million, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $50.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Protagonist Therapeutics.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.03. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 224.79% and a negative return on equity of 31.99%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PTGX. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.44.

Protagonist Therapeutics stock opened at $38.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.96 and a beta of 1.56. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $14.16 and a 12-month high of $41.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTGX. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $57,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $82,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 166.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 179.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. It is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PTG-200, an oral, interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist peptide, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Protagonist Therapeutics (PTGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.