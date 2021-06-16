The Mission Group (LON:TMG) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of The Mission Group (LON:TMG) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

LON TMG opened at GBX 81 ($1.06) on Tuesday. The Mission Group has a 52 week low of GBX 53 ($0.69) and a 52 week high of GBX 91.75 ($1.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 84.77. The stock has a market cap of £73.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.22.

In other The Mission Group news, insider Susan Mullen sold 1,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 86 ($1.12), for a total transaction of £1,335.58 ($1,744.94). Also, insider Robert Andrew Day sold 15,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 86 ($1.12), for a total transaction of £13,377.30 ($17,477.53). Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,420,858 shares of company stock worth $113,891,288.

The Mission Group plc provides marketing and advertising related services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company offers marketing communications services specializing in the technology, medical, and automotive sector; public relations services; and advertising, media buying, digital marketing, events, and training services.

