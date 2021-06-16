Oxford BioDynamics’ (OBD) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Oxford BioDynamics (LON:OBD) in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of OBD opened at GBX 52.19 ($0.68) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £48.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.49. Oxford BioDynamics has a 12-month low of GBX 52.06 ($0.68) and a 12-month high of GBX 125 ($1.63). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 73.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 9.59 and a current ratio of 10.01.

Get Oxford BioDynamics alerts:

In other Oxford BioDynamics news, insider Paul Stockdale purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 56 ($0.73) per share, for a total transaction of £4,480 ($5,853.15).

Oxford BioDynamics Plc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops biomarkers for use within the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry primarily in the United states and internationally. The company provides EpiSwitch, a proprietary technology platform for the discovery, evaluation, validation, and monitoring of epigenetic biomarkers known as chromosome conformation signatures.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford BioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford BioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.