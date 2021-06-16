WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WD-40 Company is a tribe of passionate, committed professionals, all dedicated to the same goal: to create positive lasting memories in every interaction they have. They’re a global marketing organization dedicated to creating positive lasting memories by developing and selling products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes around the world. They offer multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid form under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand for various consumer uses; and specialty maintenance products that comprise penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand name. The company also provides products under the WD-40 Bike product brand consisting of wet and dry chain lubricants, heavy-duty degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics; multi-purpose and specialty drip oils, and spray lubricant products. “

Get WD-40 alerts:

Separately, DA Davidson cut their price objective on WD-40 from $353.00 to $295.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

NASDAQ WDFC opened at $256.27 on Tuesday. WD-40 has a twelve month low of $183.55 and a twelve month high of $333.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 47.11 and a beta of -0.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.14.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). WD-40 had a return on equity of 44.95% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $111.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. WD-40’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WD-40 will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDFC. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in WD-40 by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,957 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in WD-40 by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,947 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,285,000 after acquiring an additional 4,103 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in WD-40 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in WD-40 by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of WD-40 by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,072,783 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $550,696,000 after purchasing an additional 58,133 shares during the period. 87.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WD-40 (WDFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.