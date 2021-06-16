Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Lowered to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler lowered shares of Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $70.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $72.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued an in-line rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Principal Financial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.64.

Shares of PFG opened at $64.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.42. The company has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Principal Financial Group has a 1-year low of $37.03 and a 1-year high of $67.97.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.18. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Principal Financial Group will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 49.39%.

In other news, Director Elizabeth E. Tallett sold 22,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $1,480,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,885,414.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 58.5% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

