Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) Given New $29.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) had its target price lifted by B. Riley from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on MPAA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.75.

Get Motorcar Parts of America alerts:

Shares of Motorcar Parts of America stock opened at $24.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $460.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.33 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.64. Motorcar Parts of America has a 52 week low of $14.35 and a 52 week high of $26.42.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 13th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. Motorcar Parts of America had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 10.42%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Motorcar Parts of America will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 347.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 214.0% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, and brake master cylinders; and diagnostics and other products, which consist of diagnostics systems and advanced power emulators that are used for development of electric vehicles and aerospace applications, as well as power electronic products for the development and production of electric vehicles and turbochargers.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Motorcar Parts of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorcar Parts of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.