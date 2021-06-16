AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.33.

AB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the first quarter worth $51,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the first quarter worth $58,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in AllianceBernstein by 387.5% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the first quarter worth $72,000. 15.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AB opened at $45.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.39. AllianceBernstein has a 1 year low of $24.75 and a 1 year high of $46.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.36.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $819.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.30 million. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 7.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AllianceBernstein will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.34%.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

