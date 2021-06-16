Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

SXYAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sika in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sika in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sika in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sika in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sika in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

OTCMKTS:SXYAY opened at $32.89 on Wednesday. Sika has a 1 year low of $18.66 and a 1 year high of $33.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.86.

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry worldwide. It offers tile adhesives and grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as products for exterior and interior walls, such as wall-levelling products, decorative finish renders, and facade systems; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as single-ply and built-up flat roofing systems.

