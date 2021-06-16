City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Price Target Increased to $15.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) had its price objective boosted by B. Riley from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CIO. Zacks Investment Research lowered City Office REIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on City Office REIT from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their target price on City Office REIT from $8.75 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.56.

NYSE:CIO opened at $12.71 on Tuesday. City Office REIT has a 12-month low of $6.12 and a 12-month high of $12.94. The firm has a market cap of $551.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.39.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.77. City Office REIT had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 32.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that City Office REIT will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of City Office REIT in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of City Office REIT in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of City Office REIT in the 1st quarter worth $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of City Office REIT in the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of City Office REIT in the 4th quarter worth $102,000. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

