Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atento (NYSE:ATTO) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $23.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Atento S.A. is a provider of customer relationship management and business process outsourcing (CRM BPO) services in Latin America and Spain. Its CRM BPO services include customer service, sales, credit management, technical support, back office, and service desk, as well as other BPO process services, such as training activities, workstation infrastructure, interactive voice response port implementation, telecommunications infrastructure, application development, and others. The Company’s clients are mostly multinational corporations in sectors such as telecommunications, banking and finance, health, consumption and public administration, among others. Atento S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Atento from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barrington Research upped their price target on Atento from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of NYSE ATTO opened at $20.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. Atento has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $39.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.06 million, a P/E ratio of -6.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.78.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.66). Atento had a negative net margin of 4.23% and a negative return on equity of 18.89%. The firm had revenue of $370.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.60 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atento will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATTO. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Atento during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atento during the 4th quarter worth about $499,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atento by 3,584.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 199,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 193,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.94% of the company’s stock.

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management, and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office, as well as applications-processing and credit-management.

