Serco Group (OTCMKTS:SECCF) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Serco Group (OTCMKTS:SECCF) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:SECCF opened at $1.95 on Tuesday. Serco Group has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $2.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.97.

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

