ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) Raised to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ZTE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st.
Shares of ZTCOY stock opened at $5.94 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.16. ZTE has a 1-year low of $4.31 and a 1-year high of $7.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.03.
About ZTE
ZTE Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and information technology (IT) solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Government and Corporate Business, and Consumer Business. The company offers wireless products, such as baseband units, AAU series, ultra-broadband radio series, indoor coverage, small cell base station series, and microwave products.
