ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) Raised to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ZTE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st.

Shares of ZTCOY stock opened at $5.94 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.16. ZTE has a 1-year low of $4.31 and a 1-year high of $7.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter. ZTE had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 5.39%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ZTE will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About ZTE

ZTE Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and information technology (IT) solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Government and Corporate Business, and Consumer Business. The company offers wireless products, such as baseband units, AAU series, ultra-broadband radio series, indoor coverage, small cell base station series, and microwave products.

