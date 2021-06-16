Head to Head Contrast: Abcam (ABCM) and The Competition

Abcam (NASDAQ: ABCM) is one of 199 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Abcam to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Abcam and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Abcam 0 4 3 0 2.43 Abcam Competitors 1116 4444 9800 185 2.58

Abcam currently has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.79%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 32.86%. Given Abcam’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Abcam has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Abcam and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Abcam $327.81 million $15.76 million 88.19 Abcam Competitors $606.09 million $28.84 million 22.43

Abcam’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Abcam. Abcam is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.1% of Abcam shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.2% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.9% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Abcam and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abcam N/A N/A N/A Abcam Competitors -22,838.38% -121.86% -32.56%

Summary

Abcam rivals beat Abcam on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Abcam

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays. Its research products are used in the areas of cancer, cardiovascular, cell biology, developmental biology, epigenetics, nuclear signaling, immunology, metabolism, microbiology, neuroscience, signal transduction, and stem cells. Further, the company offers diagnostic and therapeutic solutions. The company also sells its products online. Abcam plc was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

