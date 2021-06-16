DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $21.40

DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.40 and last traded at $21.40, with a volume of 1780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.76.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DZSI. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on DZS from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised DZS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on DZS in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on DZS in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on DZS from $21.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

The company has a market capitalization of $597.85 million, a P/E ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.43.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.32. DZS had a positive return on equity of 5.89% and a negative net margin of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $81.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DZS Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DZSI. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in DZS by 135.5% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,294 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in DZS by 306.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in DZS by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,462 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in DZS during the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in DZS during the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. 36.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI)

DZS Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It offers mobile transport products, including standard Ethernet/IP or multiprotocol label switching interfaces and interoperate to mobile operators that enables them to upgrade their mobile fronthaul/backhaul systems and migrate to 5G and beyond; broadband access products, which consists of switching and routing products to carriers and service providers to connect residential and business customers; and connected premises products, comprising of indoor/outdoor optical network terminal gateways.

