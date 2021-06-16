Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $475.00

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $475.00 and last traded at $473.35, with a volume of 1734 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $472.16.

A number of research analysts have commented on INTU shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $375.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $465.71.

Get Intuit alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $128.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $425.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

In related news, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total value of $70,360,821.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 517,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,330,592. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total transaction of $180,590.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,170.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 168,912 shares of company stock worth $72,890,386. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the first quarter worth $27,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile (NASDAQ:INTU)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.