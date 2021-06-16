Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Navigator Holdings Ltd. provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users and commodity traders. Navigator Holdings Ltd. is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Navigator from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday.

NVGS opened at $11.47 on Tuesday. Navigator has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.56. The firm has a market cap of $641.06 million, a P/E ratio of 60.37 and a beta of 2.48.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The shipping company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Navigator had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 0.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Navigator will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Southport Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Navigator in the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Navigator by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 94,255 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Navigator in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $876,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Navigator by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,534 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Navigator by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 432,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after buying an additional 32,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.82% of the company’s stock.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 38 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

