Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Given New C$40.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its price objective hoisted by National Bank Financial to C$40.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LB. CSFB increased their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$38.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$42.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Laurentian Bank of Canada has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$44.70.

LB stock opened at C$43.56 on Tuesday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$25.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$42.65. The firm has a market cap of C$1.89 billion and a PE ratio of 11.87.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

