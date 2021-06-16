Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Advantest Corporation is one of the world’s leading automatic test equipment suppliers to the semiconductor industry, and is also a producer of electronic and optoelectronic instruments and systems. A global company, Advantest has long offered total ATE solutions, and serves the industry in every component of semiconductor test: tester, handler, mechanical and electrical interfaces, and software. Its logic, memory, mixed-signal and RF testers, and device handlers, are integrated into the most advanced semiconductor fabrication lines in the world. “

Get Advantest alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of Advantest from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Advantest from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Advantest stock opened at $93.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.20. Advantest has a 1 year low of $45.86 and a 1 year high of $100.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.52.

Advantest Company Profile

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor and component test system products and mechatronics-related products. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics System; and Services, Support and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test System segment provides customers with test system products for the semiconductor industry and the electronic parts industry.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Advantest (ATEYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Advantest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.