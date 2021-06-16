National Bankshares Raises Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target to C$140.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price target raised by National Bankshares from C$137.00 to C$140.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

RY has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$125.00 to C$132.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$144.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Fundamental Research upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from C$102.97 to C$127.27 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. CIBC restated a neutral rating and set a C$133.00 target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Royal Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$135.06.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Shares of RY stock opened at C$127.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$181.46 billion and a PE ratio of 12.94. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$90.55 and a 1-year high of C$127.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$121.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.89%.

In other news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$115.29, for a total value of C$613,587.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$677,114.03. Also, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$123.44, for a total value of C$68,879.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$303,785.84. Insiders sold a total of 17,102 shares of company stock valued at $2,025,430 in the last three months.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.