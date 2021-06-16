WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after National Bank Financial raised their price target on the stock to C$160.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. WSP Global traded as high as C$141.99 and last traded at C$141.66, with a volume of 13902 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$138.80.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on WSP. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on WSP Global from C$139.00 to C$148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their price objective on WSP Global to C$153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on WSP Global from C$126.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$145.00 price objective on shares of WSP Global in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded WSP Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$146.58.

Get WSP Global alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$16.04 billion and a PE ratio of 45.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$131.40.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.26. The firm had revenue of C$1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.70 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WSP Global Inc. will post 5.2734124 EPS for the current year.

WSP Global Company Profile (TSE:WSP)

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.