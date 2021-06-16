Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Sets New 12-Month High at $11.38

Shares of Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.38 and last traded at $11.37, with a volume of 778 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.37.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.43.

The stock has a market cap of $883.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.66.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. Earthstone Energy had a negative net margin of 20.63% and a positive return on equity of 4.24%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Earthstone Energy news, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $203,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,435,599.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESTE. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy during the first quarter worth $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy during the first quarter worth $44,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 65.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the first quarter worth $92,000. 38.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile (NYSE:ESTE)

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

