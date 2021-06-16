Artificial Life, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALIF) Short Interest Down 33.5% in May

Artificial Life, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALIF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a decrease of 33.5% from the May 13th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALIF opened at $0.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.03. Artificial Life has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.20.

About Artificial Life

Artificial Life, Inc operates as a technology investment company. It operates content development studio, which implements custom solutions for smartphones and tablet devices. The company focuses on mobile and cross-platform applications and games. It is also involved in patent and technology licensing activities that specializes in intellectual property in the field of augmented reality technology and applications.

