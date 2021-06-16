Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $41.88

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.88 and last traded at $41.28, with a volume of 7319 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.71.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Stephens upped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Academy Sports and Outdoors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.38.
The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.28.
In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, SVP William S. Ennis sold 238,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $6,071,397.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 225,958 shares in the company, valued at $5,761,929. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William S. Simon sold 31,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $1,094,547.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,004.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,163,741 shares of company stock valued at $634,733,291 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 163.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASO)
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.
