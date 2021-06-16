Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $41.88

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.88 and last traded at $41.28, with a volume of 7319 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.71.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Stephens upped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Academy Sports and Outdoors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.38.

The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.28.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. The business’s revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, SVP William S. Ennis sold 238,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $6,071,397.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 225,958 shares in the company, valued at $5,761,929. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William S. Simon sold 31,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $1,094,547.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,004.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,163,741 shares of company stock valued at $634,733,291 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 163.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASO)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

