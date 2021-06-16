Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Short Interest Down 28.0% in May

Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,826,500 shares, a decline of 28.0% from the May 13th total of 2,538,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 869.8 days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ANFGF. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Antofagasta from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Antofagasta presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Antofagasta stock opened at $21.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.18. Antofagasta has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

