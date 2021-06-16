Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Short Interest Down 28.0% in May

Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,826,500 shares, a decline of 28.0% from the May 13th total of 2,538,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 869.8 days.
Several brokerages have issued reports on ANFGF. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Antofagasta from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Antofagasta presently has an average rating of “Hold”.
Antofagasta stock opened at $21.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.18. Antofagasta has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80.
Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃvar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.
