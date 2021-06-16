Short Interest in ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARFXF) Grows By 40.5%

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARFXF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 246,100 shares, an increase of 40.5% from the May 13th total of 175,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 303,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ARFXF opened at $0.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.07 million, a P/E ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.16. ProMIS Neurosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.23.

About ProMIS Neurosciences

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc, a development stage biotech company, discovers and develops precision medicine solutions for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, primarily Alzheimer's disease (AD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and Parkinson's disease (PD). Its proprietary target discovery engine is based on the use of two complementary techniques.

