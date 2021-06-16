Short Interest in ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARFXF) Grows By 40.5%

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARFXF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 246,100 shares, an increase of 40.5% from the May 13th total of 175,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 303,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ARFXF opened at $0.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.07 million, a P/E ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.16. ProMIS Neurosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.23.
About ProMIS Neurosciences
Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained
Receive News & Ratings for ProMIS Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProMIS Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.