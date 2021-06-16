Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) will announce $0.36 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Camtek’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.38. Camtek posted earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 125%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Camtek will report full year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.45. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Camtek.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $57.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.97 million. Camtek had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CAMT. Barclays began coverage on shares of Camtek in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Camtek from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Camtek presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Camtek during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Camtek during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Camtek during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in Camtek by 135.4% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Camtek during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. 28.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CAMT opened at $37.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.92 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.39. Camtek has a fifty-two week low of $11.82 and a fifty-two week high of $40.47.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

