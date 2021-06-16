Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $575.00 price target on the software company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.84% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $562.00.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $548.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Adobe has a 1 year low of $405.48 and a 1 year high of $561.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $504.24. The firm has a market cap of $262.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.73, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.95.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 40.68%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Adobe will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total transaction of $1,666,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,686,256.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total value of $2,324,135.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,313,878.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,571 shares of company stock worth $7,442,586. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Haverford Trust Co. bought a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 1ST Source Bank lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 808 shares of the software company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 8,120 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

