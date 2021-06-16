Numis Securities Increases Draper Esprit (LON:GROW) Price Target to GBX 980

Draper Esprit (LON:GROW) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Numis Securities to GBX 980 ($12.80) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “add” rating on the stock. Numis Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 13.56% from the stock’s previous close.

GROW opened at GBX 863 ($11.28) on Tuesday. Draper Esprit has a 12-month low of GBX 437.56 ($5.72) and a 12-month high of GBX 898 ($11.73). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.20 billion and a PE ratio of 27.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 802.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.98 and a current ratio of 9.30.

Draper Esprit Company Profile

Draper Esprit plc, formerly known as Ingleby (1994) plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

