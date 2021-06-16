Bellway’s (BWY) Add Rating Reaffirmed at Numis Securities

Numis Securities reissued their add rating on shares of Bellway (LON:BWY) in a report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Numis Securities currently has a GBX 4,102 ($53.59) target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,111 ($40.65) to GBX 3,311 ($43.26) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,240 ($42.33) to GBX 4,180 ($54.61) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Bellway from GBX 4,040 ($52.78) to GBX 3,780 ($49.39) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a buy rating on shares of Bellway in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Bellway currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,674.30 ($48.00).

Shares of LON BWY opened at GBX 3,469 ($45.32) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.28 billion and a PE ratio of 23.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,585.36. Bellway has a 1 year low of GBX 2,059 ($26.90) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,756 ($49.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a GBX 35 ($0.46) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Bellway’s dividend payout ratio is 0.34%.

Bellway Company Profile

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

