Bellway’s (BWY) Add Rating Reaffirmed at Numis Securities

Numis Securities reissued their add rating on shares of Bellway (LON:BWY) in a report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Numis Securities currently has a GBX 4,102 ($53.59) target price on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,111 ($40.65) to GBX 3,311 ($43.26) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,240 ($42.33) to GBX 4,180 ($54.61) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Bellway from GBX 4,040 ($52.78) to GBX 3,780 ($49.39) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a buy rating on shares of Bellway in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Bellway currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,674.30 ($48.00).
Shares of LON BWY opened at GBX 3,469 ($45.32) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.28 billion and a PE ratio of 23.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,585.36. Bellway has a 1 year low of GBX 2,059 ($26.90) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,756 ($49.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 0.47.
Bellway Company Profile
Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.
See Also: Quantitative Easing
Receive News & Ratings for Bellway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.