NEXE Innovations (CVE:NEXE) Given a C$2.56 Price Target by Fundamental Research Analysts

Fundamental Research set a C$2.56 price target on NEXE Innovations (CVE:NEXE) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CVE:NEXE opened at C$1.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.42. NEXE Innovations has a 52 week low of C$1.02 and a 52 week high of C$5.90.

Get NEXE Innovations alerts:

About NEXE Innovations

NEXE Innovations Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells plant-based single-serve coffee pods for use in single-serve coffee machines. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for NEXE Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXE Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.