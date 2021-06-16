K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) PT Set at €13.50 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €13.50 ($15.88) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €8.30 ($9.76) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.60 ($8.94) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €9.68 ($11.39).

K+S Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €11.84 ($13.92) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of €9.93. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €5.13 ($6.04) and a 12 month high of €12.29 ($14.46). The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.50.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

