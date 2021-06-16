Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Given a €38.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SZG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Nord/LB set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Independent Research set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.50 ($33.53) price objective on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €27.63 ($32.51).

ETR SZG opened at €27.40 ($32.24) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.30. Salzgitter has a 12-month low of €11.27 ($13.26) and a 12-month high of €29.46 ($34.66). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €26.84.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

