Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) Price Target Raised to C$4.50 at Canaccord Genuity

Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$6.50 to C$5.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Xebec Adsorption from C$5.60 to C$5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on Xebec Adsorption from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Xebec Adsorption in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Xebec Adsorption from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.30.

Get Xebec Adsorption alerts:

XEBEF stock opened at $3.47 on Tuesday. Xebec Adsorption has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $9.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.67.

Xebec Adsorption Inc Designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Systems, Infrastructure, and Support. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

Recommended Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Xebec Adsorption Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xebec Adsorption and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.