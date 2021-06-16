Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $74.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Yandex is gaining from solid momentum across Search, Taxi, Classifieds, Media Services and Experiments segments. Further, strong marketplace business, owing to growing momentum across third-party sellers remains a major positive. Additionally, the company’s increasing share in the Russian search market is a tailwind. Moreover, increasing subscribers on Yandex.Plus is benefiting the company. Further, positive contributions from Yandex.Lavka and Yandex.Eats, which are benefiting the FoodTech business are other positives. Also, strengthening ride-hailing business on the back of rising number of rides, is contributing well. However, slowdown in the advertising spending remains a major concern. Further, coronavirus induced uncertainties in the overall demand environment are overhangs. The stock has underperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis.”

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Yandex from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Yandex in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a buy rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Yandex from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.75.

Shares of Yandex stock opened at $68.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Yandex has a fifty-two week low of $42.81 and a fifty-two week high of $74.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.82. The company has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.94, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.32.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.25). Yandex had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $966.10 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Yandex will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YNDX. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Yandex by 117.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 641 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Yandex by 6,530.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 663 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Yandex during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Yandex during the 1st quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yandex during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Yandex N.V., an internet and technology company, provides internet search engine in Russia and internationally. It offers geolocation services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, Yandex.Auto, and Yandex.Routing; Yandex.Mail services; Yandex.Disk, a cloud-based storage service; Yandex.Telemost, a video conferencing service; Yandex.Calendar and and Yandex.Notes offers correspondence, time tracking, document management, and conferencing services; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather hyperlocal weather information services; Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms; and Yandex Search Apps.

