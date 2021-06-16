Comparing Fisker (FSR) & Its Competitors

Fisker (NYSE: FSR) is one of 51 public companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Fisker to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Fisker alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Fisker and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fisker 1 2 8 0 2.64 Fisker Competitors 919 2285 2603 147 2.33

Fisker currently has a consensus target price of $26.36, indicating a potential upside of 54.81%. As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential downside of 0.01%. Given Fisker’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fisker is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.1% of Fisker shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.7% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 46.6% of Fisker shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Fisker has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fisker’s competitors have a beta of 1.47, indicating that their average share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Fisker and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fisker N/A -9.62% -5.76% Fisker Competitors -421.66% 2.40% -0.08%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fisker and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Fisker N/A -$130.00 million -42.58 Fisker Competitors $52.36 billion $1.87 billion 36.17

Fisker’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Fisker. Fisker is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Fisker competitors beat Fisker on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Fisker Company Profile

Fisker, Inc. focuses on design, development, manufacture, and sale of electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Fisker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.