Entain (LON:ENT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1,827.49

Entain Plc (LON:ENT) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,827.49 ($23.88) and last traded at GBX 1,823.50 ($23.82), with a volume of 154023 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,803.50 ($23.56).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ENT. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Entain from GBX 1,852 ($24.20) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,730 ($22.60) price objective on shares of Entain in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Entain from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Entain from GBX 1,647 ($21.52) to GBX 1,872 ($24.46) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,799.80 ($23.51).

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,654.78. The company has a market cap of £10.54 billion and a PE ratio of 183.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.96.

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

