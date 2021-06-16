STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Sets New 12-Month High at $38.79

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.79 and last traded at $38.66, with a volume of 49033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.66.

STAG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. STAG Industrial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.11.

The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.51, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.17.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.82 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 32.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1208 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is 76.72%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STAG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after buying an additional 38,645 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 368,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,554,000 after buying an additional 28,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 46,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

About STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG)

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

