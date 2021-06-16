Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target Increased to C$139.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its price objective lifted by National Bankshares from C$136.00 to C$139.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BMO. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$104.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$137.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$132.00 to C$139.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, TD Securities restated a buy rating and set a C$120.00 price target (up from C$110.00) on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$133.83.

Shares of BMO stock opened at C$127.51 on Tuesday. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of C$70.29 and a 52-week high of C$129.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$120.24. The company has a market cap of C$82.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.00.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported C$3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.58 by C$0.55. The company had revenue of C$6.08 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 11.8006643 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

