loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “loanDepot Inc. provides mortgage and non-mortgage loan products. The Company offers consumer credit products to customers, ranging from home loans to unsecured personal loans. loanDepot Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LDI. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of loanDepot from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of loanDepot from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. loanDepot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.08.

loanDepot stock opened at $13.45 on Wednesday. loanDepot has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $39.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. The business’s revenue was up 170.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that loanDepot will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Nicole Carrillo sold 11,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total transaction of $164,595.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,202.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of loanDepot in the 1st quarter worth $108,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of loanDepot in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the 1st quarter valued at $358,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the 1st quarter valued at $508,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the 1st quarter valued at $997,000. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

