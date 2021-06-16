National Bank Financial Boosts Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target to C$40.00

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its price objective hoisted by National Bank Financial to C$40.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

CWB has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Monday, May 31st. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday, May 31st. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank to C$41.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$39.79.

CWB stock opened at C$34.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99. Canadian Western Bank has a 12-month low of C$22.05 and a 12-month high of C$37.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$34.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. Canadian Western Bank’s payout ratio is currently 36.50%.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

