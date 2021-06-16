Zacks Investment Research Upgrades MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) to Buy

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $85.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.40% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “MGE Energy is a public utility holding company. Its principal subsidiary, MGE, generates and distributes electricity to more than 128,000 customers in Dane County, Wisconsin (250 square miles) and purchases, transports and distributes natural gas to nearly 123,000 customers in seven south-central and western Wisconsin counties (1,375 square miles). (Press Release) “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MGEE. TheStreet raised MGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on MGE Energy from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

MGEE stock opened at $76.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. MGE Energy has a 1 year low of $59.70 and a 1 year high of $77.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.56.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $167.92 million during the quarter. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 18.20%. As a group, research analysts expect that MGE Energy will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGEE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in MGE Energy by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,764,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,966,000 after buying an additional 215,433 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in MGE Energy by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,827,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $201,886,000 after buying an additional 151,819 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in MGE Energy by 193.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,537,000 after buying an additional 80,325 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in MGE Energy by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 320,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,458,000 after buying an additional 62,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in MGE Energy by 155.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,684,000 after buying an additional 58,107 shares during the last quarter. 49.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

