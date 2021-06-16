Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Sets New 1-Year High at $126.94

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $126.94 and last traded at $125.34, with a volume of 1077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.66.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.28.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 33.74% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.58 dividend. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is presently 28.50%.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, Director Glenn M. Alger sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total transaction of $19,916,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $7,372,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,542,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 286,488 shares of company stock valued at $34,765,063 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 996.2% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 150.0% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 92.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

